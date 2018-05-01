Amazon Is Launching $23 Prime Book Box Subscription for Kids

Amazon is launching a new subscription service specifically designed for kids. Called Prime Book Box, the service will be available in one, two, or three-month subscriptions, and will deliver a box of discounted books to a child’s doorstep.

Books in Amazon’s Prime Book Box are divided by age group. Toddlers will receive four board books and older kids (ages 3-12) will receive either two novels or two hardcover picture books, TechCrunch reports.

When they subscribe, parents will select the age group they’re buying for. Amazon divides books into four age categories: birth to two, three to five, six to eight, and nine to 12.

Just like some other subscription services, Amazon Prime Book Box subscribers will get a preview of what’s expected to ship in their next box before it goes out. If they’re not interested in a particular title (or already own it), then Amazon will offer some alternatives that can be swapped in its place. Amazon will also pay attention to what titles you’ve ordered previously and will not include any of your previous Amazon purchases.

Amazon Prime Book Box is currently available via invitation only for Prime members, You can request an invitation to join the program here.