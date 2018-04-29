T-Mobile and Sprint Have Reached a Merger Deal

Wireless providers T-Mobile and Sprint on Sunday announced plans to merge, emphasizing the potential benefits to the new company’s rollout of a high-speed 5G wireless network.

The combined company, according to an announcement, will retain the T-Mobile name and be headquartered in Bellevue, Wash. John Legere, current head of T-Mobile, will also be CEO of the new company.

The merger will be an all-stock deal, exchanging 9.75 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share. That would create a company with an approximately $146 billion valuation, largely focused on wireless data services. Competitor Verizon currently has a total market cap of $211 billion, but that also includes substantial fiber-optic and television operations. AT&T, which also provides wireless along with many other services, is valued at around $216 billion.

“This combination will create a fierce competitor with the network scale to deliver more for consumers and businesses in the form of lower prices, more innovation, and a second-to-none network experience — and do it all so much faster than either company could on its own,” Legere said in a statement.

The combined companies will, according to the announcement, “employ more people than both companies separately.”