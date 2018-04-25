Stock Slide, Takeda and Shire, Facebook Reshuffle: CEO Daily for April 25, 2018

Good morning.

Fortune editor Clifton Leaf and I spent some time yesterday with Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme, who was in New York for the company’s investor and analyst meeting. Accenture has become one of the leading drivers of technology transformation among businesses, after undergoing a transformation of its own that has included gobbling up 70 companies through acquisition in the last three years. The business services company’s market value has grown by some $70 billion since Nanterme took the top post in 2011.

Nanterme, who is French, is among those who believes the next generation of technological change “is going to create massive productivity” among workers that will both create new jobs and lift pay. Up until now, he says, digital technology mostly “has been used to substitute for labor.” But the next wave will drive an industrial revolution that will create a wave of new, well-paying jobs. “It is starting now,” he says.

The “major challenge of the millennium,” he believes, will be educating people so they are prepared to do those jobs. And he says companies are starting to rise to that challenge. “In the last 18 months,” he says, “systematically, leaders are putting people reskilling at the same level” as their questions about how to adopt new technologies.

Separately, Apple CEO Tim Cook, FedEx’s Fred Smith, IBM’s Ginni Rometty and media mogul Rupert Murdoch were among the guests at the state dinner for French President Macron in Washington last night, while Merck CEO Ken Frazier and Adam Neumann of WeWork were among the honorees attending the gala for the TIME 100 in New York.

News below.