Hillary Clinton, Parliament Square, Uber: Broadsheet April 25

• McSally says #MeToo. Arizona Rep. Martha McSally alleges that her high school running coach pressured her into having sex with him. “Even though he didn’t physically force me, it certainly was an emotional manipulation,” McSally told the publication. She credits the experience with her later career decisions and says she became “an endurance athlete and a fighter pilot because I was looking for ways to not be powerless.”

Wall Street Journal

• Uber unimpressive. Uber’s second diversity report was released yesterday, showing incremental progress in some areas (and none in others): Women make up 38% of Uber’s global workforce in 2018 (an uptick of 1.9 percentage points from last year), 20.9% of leadership (down from 22%), and 15.6% of technical leadership (up from 11.3%).

Fortune

• Odds of being John. The NYT has updated its Glass Ceiling Index, and finds a number of jobs in which it is more likely to meet a named John than a woman—despite the fact that Johns represent 3.3% of the U.S. population, while women represent 50.8%.

New York Times

• A FLOTUS’s fusillade. One of today’s top trending stories was the revelation that Hillary Clinton once unleashed a “f-ck-laced fusillade” on aides in a 2016 debate prep session. “Aides understood that in order to keep it all together onstage, Hillary sometimes needed to unleash on them in private,” writes New York Times reporter Amy Chozick in Chasing Hillary, her memoir about the decade she spent reporting on the former First Lady.

Guardian