Earlier this year I noted that Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, would be a big topic of conversation at this year’s RSA Conference, the biggest hobnobbing affair in the cybersecurity industry. I could not have foreseen how scandal after data privacy scandal at Facebook would intensify the discussion.

At this year’s ever entertaining “innovation sandbox contest,” a startup competition and hallmark of the conference, a little-known, New York City-based concern called BigID capitalized on the zeitgeist. The company, which had just eight employees as recently as December (mostly engineers in Israel), pitched itself differently than the typical cybersecurity marketing spiel. There was nary a mention of “detection,” “defense,” or “artificial intelligence.”

“I’m with BigID and our big idea is that privacy matters,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and cofounder of the firm, taking the stage. He explained that his company’s technology indexes business’s private data, maps out the inter-relationships between databases, and helps identify what companies need to do to comply with data regulations in different parts of the world.

“Ours was understandable,” Sirota told me later on a call. “You didn’t have to have a PhD in computer science to get what we did. It was accessible to the audience and judges.”

Sirota’s clarity of thinking was apparent to me years ago, back when he was heading up the security business at CA Technologies. In 2014, he livened up a panel I moderated at an enterprise security summit. A couple years later, Sirota strolled into Fortune’s offices clad in a black leather jacket and told me his plan to build a business around data privacy and compliance. Looks like he had the right idea at exactly the right time.

“Big data is almost like this atomic collider—smash all this data together to get value from it,” as Sirota put it on our recent call. “No one has been thinking of stewardship or custody or management of that information.”

Now everyone is thinking about it. With British officials raiding the offices of embattled political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Mark Zuckerberg bending the knee before congress, and GDPR set to go into effect next month, no story holds greater sway in techland. It’s no surprise BigID took home the crown.

