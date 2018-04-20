Netflix Might Buy Movie Theaters to Boost Its Oscar Chances

Netflix is reportedly considering purchasing movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York in order to help give its films more exposure during Oscar season.

The streaming service has been trying to secure its own Oscar nominations since the launch of its first original movie, Beasts of No Nation, in 2015, Indiewire reports. In order to secure those nominations, it needs to release its pictures on the big screen in major markets, rather than exclusively on its streaming platform.

During the last awards season, Steven Spielberg said that he thought Netflix-produced films should be eligible for Emmys, but not Oscars.

“Once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie. If it’s a good show, you deserve an Emmy. But not an Oscar,” Spielberg said at the time.

Currently, Netflix makes its films available in select theaters the same day they are available to stream, and has earned four Oscar nominations.

The films were removed from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival due to a reinstated rule that requires films to have a theatrical opening in France.

The streaming service reportedly considered purchasing Landmark Theaters, which are co-owned by Mark Cuban.