Intel Is Killing Its Google Glass-Like Project, Vaunt

If you were desperately looking forward to trying Intel’s non-dorky Vaunt smart glasses, then you’d better sit down for this: the project’s off.

While Google Glass inspired the term “glasshole” thanks to its awkward, invasive appearance, Vaunt—known internally at Intel (intc) as “Superlight”—was supposed to look like a plain old pair of spectacles, discreetly projecting images onto the user’s eyeball.

Intel showed off Vaunt/Superlight just a couple months ago, but now it’s shutting down the entire division behind that and other wearable and augmented reality projects.

As first reported by The Information, the closure of Intel’s New Devices Group will likely entail the loss of a couple hundred jobs at the chipmaker—and that’s what Intel will now focus on being, for now.

“We are going to take a disciplined approach as we keep inventing and exploring new technologies, which will sometimes require tough choices when market dynamics don’t support further investment,” the company told CNBC.

Intel’s honed focus was also evident earlier this month, when it offloaded its Wind River software operation to private investment firm TPG.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich formed the New Devices Group in 2013 and built it up with acquisitions, such as that of the Basis fitness watch operation. However, the company started winding down its wearable technology play last July. In September, it abandoned its virtual-reality headset plans, too.