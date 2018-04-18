David Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who survived the February shooting and became a leader of the “Never Again” movement, is coming out with a book.

Hogg wrote the book, “#NeverAgain, A New Generation Draws The Line,” with his sister Lauren, who is also a student at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a gunman shot 17 people. The book is being published by Penguin Random House and will be released on June 5. Emma Gonzalez, another student who gained notoriety in the aftermath of the shooting for her efforts to promote gun control laws, is writing the forward.

Gonzalez and Hogg were among the students instrumental in organizing the March for Our Lives rally for gun control last month that drew hundreds of thousands to the nation’s capital, along with sister marches in cities across the country. The funds will be used to help the high school’s community in the wake of the shooting, Hogg said on Twitter.

“This book is a manifesto for the movement begun that day, one that has already changed America–with voices of a new generation that are speaking truth to power, and are determined to succeed where their elders have failed,” the description reads. “With moral force and clarity, a new generation has made it clear that problems previously deemed unsolvable due to powerful lobbies and political cowardice will be theirs to solve.”

Hogg, who is graduating this year, made headlines after he launched a boycott campaign against Fox News host Laura Ingraham when she discussed his college rejection letters on air, which resulted in several companies pulling their advertisements from her show. On Wednesday, Hogg called on Twitter for a boycott of investment management companies BlackRock Inc and The Vanguard Group, arguing that they are among the biggest investors in gun manufacturers.