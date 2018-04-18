Brainstorm Health: Gates Foundation and Gene Tech, Glaxo Snags Sin, Flesh-Eating Bacteria

Good afternoon, readers! This is Sy.

GlaxoSmithKline is still at it: The British pharmaceutical mainstay, long known for its consumer health, prescription lung disease, and vaccines franchises, has snatched up another (former) rival cancer vet to its team in a bid to challenge and partner with bigger players in the oncology space.

This time, the executive is Kevin Sin. A longtime business-side oncology leader at Roche arm Genentech, Sin will now be working alongside Glaxo’s new R&D chief Hal Barron—whose appointment as the company’s chief scientific officer and R&D president last year signaled the kinds of pipeline shifts that still-fresh CEO Emma Walmsley has on her mind—when it comes to the licensing, partnerships, and acquisitions side of the company’s renewed cancer strategy.

Walmsley has rejiggered both the staff and structure of GSK in her young tenure, doubling down on the firm’s consumer health business and asserting an interest in the new-wave cancer immune drug development field even as competitors like Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others have gotten off to a head start.

Another important Glaxo foot soldier in this effort is Axel Hoos, the immuno-oncology expert whose division has become a prominent source of R&D hope for the company. I recently spoke with Hoos about how GSK wants to make waves in the space—stay tuned for more on that conversation.

