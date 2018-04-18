• No asylum for the abused? Central American women who are victims of domestic abuse are often successful in winning asylum in America. However, Politico‘s Julia Preston reports that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is currently “leading a broad review to question whether domestic or sexual violence should ever be recognized as persecution that would justify protection in the United States.”

It’s a question with broad implications: The Justice Department reports that in 2011, more than 90% of migrants who asked for refuge were “single adult males.” Now, 40% are “families and children.”

Since the immigration courts are part of the Justice Department rather than the independent federal judiciary, Sessions can pick cases to decide on his own—and he has done so in four cases since January (an unusually high number, according to Preston). The AG will use one of those cases to resolve a fundamental question: whether being a victim of private criminal activity—such as domestic violence—fits the legal requirements for asylum. In another, he aims to answer the question of when immigration judges can suspend certain deportation cases, potentially making it more difficult for victims of trafficking or women who have been abused by a spouse or relative to come to the U.S.

Sessions’ decisions matter: If upheld on appeal, they will become binding precedents for the immigration courts—and may alter refugee law in such a way that victims of domestic abuse will no longer be able to find safety.

Politico