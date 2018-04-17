Since launching four years ago, Resy has caught on like wildfire with foodies in urban areas looking to make reservations at some of the most buzzed-about eateries of the moment.

Now, the New York City-based company, which competes with the likes of Yelp (yelp) and OpenTable, is branching out with a host of new products aimed at guests as well as the front of the house at restaurants as the brand also expands to a handful of additional international markets.

For restaurants, ResyFLY was introduced on Tuesday morning as a new inventory program meant to help minimize gaps between reservations. According to company reps, Restaurants have had to balance tables (or inventory) in systems known as “slots,” which was implied to have caused a number of control issues for managers and hosts. ResyFLY is promised to offer more flexibility, allowing managers to schedule different floor plans, reservation grids, and hours of operation for special days or time periods.

ResyFly Courtesy: Resy

For diners, Resy Select is the company’s new loyalty program, touting exclusive booking windows for landing hard-to-get reservations, waitlist priority, early access to event tickets, and other experiences, like meeting a favorite chef.

Founded in 2014 and now counting approximately 100 full-time employees, Resy now works with 10,000 restaurants across 160 cities worldwide. Resy says its diner network has grown 275% in the last twelve months.

With a focus on mobile but a new revamp for the website also just unveiled today, Resy is available for making dining reservations in 135 U.S. markets and six abroad: London, Paris, Dublin, Montreal, Hong Kong, and Sydney. Resy just announced that it will soon expand to Barcelona, Madrid, Amsterdam, Toronto, and Vancouver soon.

Spain appears to be a particular spot of interest for Resy right now as it just acquired ClubKviar, a booking platform and concierge service that partners with 300 restaurants in Spain. ClubKviar will be rebranded as Resy Spain by the end of the second quarter.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

ResyFLY is scheduled to go live on May 15. The loyalty program Resy Select will launch in beta by invitation-only at the end of April. A broader expansion is in the works, but no specific dates have been disclosed yet.