Here Are the Nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Artists Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars dominated nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards — with 15 nominations apiece, including for Top Artist.

Other artists with multiple nominations, which were announced on Tuesday, include Post Malone (10), Drake (9), Justin Bieber (8), Cardi B (8), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (7 each), and Taylor Swift (5).

The awards are given out by the music publication Billboard. Nominees and winners are selected through analyzing data collected over a 12-month period about “album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring, and social engagement,” according to NBC.

Winners will be announced during a three-hour award show, which will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, and will feature performances by notable artists.

Here are the nominees for major categories:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

A full list of nominees can be found at Billboard.