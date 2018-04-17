Here Are the Nominees for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Artists Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Bruno Mars dominated nominations for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards — with 15 nominations apiece, including for Top Artist.
Other artists with multiple nominations, which were announced on Tuesday, include Post Malone (10), Drake (9), Justin Bieber (8), Cardi B (8), Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (7 each), and Taylor Swift (5).
The awards are given out by the music publication Billboard. Nominees and winners are selected through analyzing data collected over a 12-month period about “album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring, and social engagement,” according to NBC.
Winners will be announced during a three-hour award show, which will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, and will feature performances by notable artists.
Here are the nominees for major categories:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
ODESZA
A full list of nominees can be found at Billboard.