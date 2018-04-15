Beyoncé Became the First Black Woman to Headline Coachella

Beyoncé just became the first black woman to headline Coachella, adding another impressive accomplishment to her long list of accolades.

The 36-year-old pop star performed onstage at the California music festival Saturday, where she publicly acknowledged her appearance was a groundbreaking moment. “Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said.

Her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, joined her onstage. Her husband Jay-Z also made an appearance, as did her sister Solange. The internet was so enthused people quickly coined the term “Beychella.”

Fam. The Black National Anthem.

Malcolm X quotes.

Nina Simone samples.

Stepping and marching bands.

Jigga for the deja vu.

A Destiny’s Child reunion.

A Solange dance collabo. The greatest living entertainer is a Black woman named Beyonce. This is not up for debate.#Beychella — Amanda Parris (@amanda_parris) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé was supposed to perform at Coachella last year, but had to forego the opportunity because of her pregnancy – she delivered her twins last June. She and Jay-Z will begin a tour together this June.