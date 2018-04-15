Beyoncé Became the First Black Woman to Headline Coachella
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Kevin Winter Getty Images for Coachella
By Alana Abramson
11:46 AM EDT

Beyoncé just became the first black woman to headline Coachella, adding another impressive accomplishment to her long list of accolades.

The 36-year-old pop star performed onstage at the California music festival Saturday, where she publicly acknowledged her appearance was a groundbreaking moment. “Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said.

Her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, joined her onstage. Her husband Jay-Z also made an appearance, as did her sister Solange. The internet was so enthused people quickly coined the term “Beychella.”

Beyoncé was supposed to perform at Coachella last year, but had to forego the opportunity because of her pregnancy – she delivered her twins last June. She and Jay-Z will begin a tour together this June.

