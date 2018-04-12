Reports are circulating that “Planet X,” or Nibiru, will collide with Earth on April 23, 2018, bringing forth Doomsday, but don’t plan for the end of the world just yet.

The April 23rd prophecy is a hoax, and NASA has repeatedly said that Planet X isn’t real. The theory that Planet X would collide with Earth was also floated around in 2012, when some previously believed the end of the world would occur, and NASA debunked the idea at the time. NASA has noted that CalTech researchers have found evidence suggesting there could be another planet beyond Neptune (since Pluto is no longer classified as a planet). However, the existence of the maybe planet, nicknamed Planet X, is entirely theoretical at this point.

The same end-of-the-world-theory involving Nibiru came up in September of 2017 as well. At that time, NASA senior space scientist David Morrison told the Washington Post, “No, there’s no such thing as a planet called Nibiru. No, it’s not a brown dwarf surrounded by planets, as iterations of the claim suggest. No, it’s not on a collision course toward Earth. And yes, people should ‘get over it.'”

The latest Doomsday prediction for comes after Christian conspiracy theorist David Meade spoke with the Daily Express, of the United Kingdom, telling them Planet X or Nibiru will appear in the sky on April 23, triggering the start of the Rapture.