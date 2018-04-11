Donald Trump escalated tensions with Russia Wednesday morning, threatening to attack Syria and chastising the Kremlin for its support of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Saying “our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War,” Trump also seemingly criticized Russia for escalating the arms race—less than three months after he called on Congress to “modernized and rebuild our nuclear arsenal … making it so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression,” during his State of the Union address.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Later in the morning, Trump shifted tone slightly, saying “much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation”—and renewed his criticism of Democrats, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein, who has found himself in the hot seat recently after the FBI raided the office of Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama. Mueller is most conflicted of all (except Rosenstein who signed FISA & Comey letter). No Collusion, so they go crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Trump started the morning name complaining about the Mueller investigation, which he says “takes tremendous time and focus” away from his presidency. He also commented that the only obstruction he had committed was fighting back against the accusations.

….doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus. No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Critics could contend Trump’s “other than…” could be taken as a confession of sorts to obstruction, though supporters of the president will likely interpret that statement differently.