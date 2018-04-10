Show trial. We could do an entire issue on Facebook today, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg slated to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 2 p.m. ET. But maybe we’ll save that for tomorrow, after watching the three or four hour Mr. Zuckerberg Goes to Washington movie. The committee offered a preview of what Zuckerberg will say, posting his seven-page opening statement, which is filled with statements taking responsibility for mistakes and apologizing. The CEO also made a round of courtesy calls to some of the top lawmakers in the Senate on Monday.

Real teeth. The other day Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced he was establishing a committee within the company to evaluate the ethics of its artificial intelligence efforts. On Monday, Eric Horvitz, a technical fellow at Microsoft Research Labs, said the committee has already forced the company to stop selling to some customers. “Significant sales have been cut off,” Horvitz said, though without naming names, in a speech in Pittsburgh. “And in other sales, various specific limitations were written down in terms of usage, including ‘may not use data-driven pattern recognition for use in face recognition or predictions of this type.’”

The devil made me do it. Korea’s Fair Trade Commission is investigating whether Apple may have improperly required local telecom carriers to run ads and fix iPhones at their own expense, The Korea Herald reported. Apple has paid fines to settle similar charges in other countries, including a $60 million fine in France in 2016 for imposing illegal terms on carriers there, such as mandatory contributions to a fund for iPhone advertising. Separately, Apple said it is now powering 100% of its stores and offices with renewable energy sources. (Although, in some cases, that means purchasing credits to make up for non-renewable electricity supplies.)

Unicorns and decacorns. Forget about startups valued on paper at $1 billion or more–Jack Ma’s Ant Financial Services Group payments company is looking to raise $9 billion in a deal that would value Ant at $150 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports. That would make Ant, which owns the popular Alipay network in China, the most valuable startup in the world.

V for Vendetta. A number of popular music accounts on YouTube appear to have been hit by hackers on Tuesday morning. The most viewed YouTube video of all time, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” had to be taken offline after it was defaced. Other videos hit by the hackers included songs by Drake, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift.

Bezos wins again. A ranking of 2017 corporate research and development expenses by Recode found Amazon spent the most of any company at $22.6 billion. Google parent Alphabet was second, spending $16.6 billion on R&D, and Intel was third at $13.1 billion.