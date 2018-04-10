It's Free Cone Day Today. Here's How to Get Free Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

Ice cream enthusiasts are in for some free sweet treats on April 10 thanks to Ben & Jerry’s annual Free Cone Day.

From 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops around the world will give away free ice cream to customers on its 40th annual Free Cone Day. (If you’re not sure where your closest Ben & Jerry’s is and want a free ice cream, the company has a list of all its ice cream shops available online.)

Ben & Jerry’s started Free Cone Day in 1979 to thank its fans for getting the company through its first year, according to a statement. Now, four decades later, Ben & Jerry’s hands out more than one million free ice cream scoops on its annual “holiday.”

“We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream as each year goes by,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Jostein Solheim said. “To us it’s a chance to have a bit of a party, to build connections with our fans, and show them how much we appreciate them!”

For those eager to get their hands on free cones, Ben & Jerry’s is offering a range of its popular flavors, including cookie dough. And customers should feel free to try out more than one flavor. According to a Ben & Jerry’s statement: “Your appetite is the only limit to the number of times you can get back in line.”