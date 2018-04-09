Tammy Duckworth Just Became the First Sitting Senator to Give Birth in Office

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth not only just gave birth, but made history in the process, becoming the first senator to accomplish this feat while in office.

Duckworth’s daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, was born on Monday, her office said in a statement. Both Duckworth and her daughter are well, and their family is requesting privacy at this time.

Only 10 women have given birth while serving in Congress, and Duckworth is the first from the Senate to do this.

“Parenthood isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue and one that affects all parents—men and women alike,” Duckworth said in a statement Monday. “As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and my children only make me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere.”

Duckworth, a veteran who lost both her legs in the Iraq War, and her husband, Bryan Bowlsbey, have another daughter Abigail, who is 3. She publicized her second pregnancy in January. Their second child was named after Bowlsbey’s great aunt, an army officer and nurse who served in World War II.

“We’re also so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, as well as our wonderful medical teams for everything they’ve done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family,” Duckworth said.