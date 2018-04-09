Hasbro's Toy Chest Fills Up Thanks to Inspiring Leadership

For Brian Goldner, CEO of the largest toy company in the world, there are two words that describe what he’s learned about leadership in his ten years at the top of Hasbro – authenticity and curiosity.

“My compass is all about authenticity. I’m the same person in the office as I am outside the office,” he says. “And of course in this business and in almost any business, an innate curiosity, a willingness to learn new things every day.”

That curiosity and his easy-going manner were on display as Goldner met with Fortune recently at the International Toy Fair in New York. Surrounded by playthings in the Hasbro showroom, Goldner was as enthralled as any kid as he talked about everything from My Little Pony to Transformers to the exciting action figures from movies like Black Panther, Star Wars and Spiderman.

That enthusiasm is how Goldner inspires and motivates Hasbro employees to come up with inventive toys and new ideas. He’s a big believer in visiting employees at Hasbro offices around the world; he holds impromptu “pop up town halls”; and he actively mentors young employees about innovation and leadership.

“I think if people feel respected and honored in the fact that they have amazing and wonderful ideas and they understand it’s a two-way street,” explains Goldner, “they’re going to help me and enable our team and be more successful. I think that’s a wonderful way to lead.”

Watch the video above for more from our conversation with Goldner.