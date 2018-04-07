5 of the Best Deals for National Beer Day 2018

Get ready for some all-day happy hours on your favorite beers this Saturday — it’s National Beer Day 2018.

Breweries, bars and restaurants across the U.S. are offering beer deals and free beer tastings on April 7 in honor of National Beer Day.

The unofficial annual observation has an interesting backstory as to why it’s celebrated on April 7. It turns out that date was chosen for National Beer Day to pay homage to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signing the Cullen-Harrison Act into action. The 1933 law legalized the buying, selling and drinking of beer and wine for the first times since Prohibition took over the U.S. in 1920. Prohibition of all alcohol officially came to an end with the ratification of the 21st Amendment, but Roosevelt’s signature nearly eight decades ago still carries weight today.

While many major chains like Applebee’s don’t have any beer-day specific deals, many local bars and smaller chains are celebrating Here are five of the best beer deals for National Beer Day 2018.

Grand Central Terminal

New York City’s famous train station is going all in on National Beer Day 2018. Various restaurants and shops located in the Midtown terminal are offering discounts on food and drinks all day on April 7. Stop by the Beer Table To Go for 20% off on mason jars or growlers or Central Market New York for $3 drafts. The Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant is throwing in an oyster “six pack,” offering six Bluepoint oysters with a Bluepoint Toasted Lager for $20.10. Check out a full list of options here.

Beer Lovers, mark your calendars! National Beer Day returns in one week 🍻 https://t.co/DZWIEqA3ef — GrandCentralTerminal (@GrandCentralNYC) March 31, 2018

Hofbrau Bierhaus NYC

If a trek to Grand Central is out of the question, New Yorkers can head to Bierhaus NYC where customers can receive a free round of beer after an 8 p.m. keg tapping on Saturday, April 7.

Ker’s WingHouse

Ker’s WingHouse is offering $2 Coors Light and Miller Lite pints and $4 craft beer pints, according to GoBankingRates. Buckets of domestic beers (in a bottle) are available for $13.94 and craft bottle buckets are on special for $18.94 on April 7.

Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse is celebrating National Beer Day with $5 22-ounce draft beers all day on April 7 at participating locations.

Saturday, April 7th Spaghetti Warehouse celebrates #NationalBeerDay with 22 oz. Draft Beer for only $5! Tell us about your favorite draft beer using #WarehouseCheersBeer. You must be aged 21 or older to participate in this promotion. Click for locations! https://t.co/1Img10G1Gt pic.twitter.com/vCp1EJ6Bv6 — Spaghetti Warehouse (@spaghettiwh) April 4, 2018

The Beer Spot and Grill

The New Jersey establishment is selling 12-ounce bottles and 16-ounce cans of beer for $2 for National Beer Day 2018.

Craft Beer Club

Home brewers who don’t want to go outside can get free shipping and a surprise gift with any orders at Craft Beer Club made through April 8, GoBankingRates reports.