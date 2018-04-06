Elon Musk Is Railing Against AI Again. This Time, He Brought Frankenstein Into It
Elon Musk speaks onstage during SXSW on March 11, 2018.
Diego Donamaria Getty Images for SXSW
By Jamie Ducharme
12:25 PM EDT

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk— an outspoken artificial intelligence doubter — is again sounding warning bells about AI.

Musk took to Twitter early Friday morning to tease a new documentary by filmmaker Chris Paine, in which he appears. The film, called Do You Trust This Computer?, takes a hard look at artificial intelligence and so-called super-intelligence, or a form of AI even smarter than humans.

In the movie, Musk says anyone who develops “godlike digital super-intelligence” could “take over the world” and become “an immortal dictator from which we can never escape.”

“Nothing will affect the future of humanity more than digital super-intelligence,” he added on Twitter.

Despite the fact that Tesla, the car company that Musk helms, is experimenting with AI, he has called the technology “the greatest risk we face as a civilization” due to the dangers of its possible misuse.

During his latest Twitter thread, Musk’s criticism got literary, as he drew an opaque comparison between AI and Dr. Frankenstein’s monster.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE