Elon Musk Is Railing Against AI Again. This Time, He Brought Frankenstein Into It

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk— an outspoken artificial intelligence doubter — is again sounding warning bells about AI.

Musk took to Twitter early Friday morning to tease a new documentary by filmmaker Chris Paine, in which he appears. The film, called Do You Trust This Computer?, takes a hard look at artificial intelligence and so-called super-intelligence, or a form of AI even smarter than humans.

In the movie, Musk says anyone who develops “godlike digital super-intelligence” could “take over the world” and become “an immortal dictator from which we can never escape.”

“Nothing will affect the future of humanity more than digital super-intelligence,” he added on Twitter.

Nothing will affect the future of humanity more than digital super-intelligence. Watch Chris Paine’s new AI movie for free until Sunday night at https://t.co/WehHcZX7Qe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2018

Despite the fact that Tesla, the car company that Musk helms, is experimenting with AI, he has called the technology “the greatest risk we face as a civilization” due to the dangers of its possible misuse.

During his latest Twitter thread, Musk’s criticism got literary, as he drew an opaque comparison between AI and Dr. Frankenstein’s monster.