YouTube Shooting, All Raise, Midas List: Broadsheet April 4

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Women are hiring women to run their political campaigns, female VCs are on a mission to transform their industry, and YouTube deals with the aftermath of a shooter. Have a peaceful Wednesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Raising us up. Forbes has the backstory on how Cowboy Ventures’ Aileen Lee organized All Raise, a group of 36 of the most powerful women in venture capital, who are committed to doubling the percentage of women in VC partner roles over the next ten years and increasing total VC funding to female founders from 15% to 25% in five years.
In a Medium post, Lee puts it this way: “Our mission is simple — to accelerate the success of female funders and founders. We believe that by improving the success of women in the venture-backed tech ecosystem, we can build a more accessible community that reflects the diversity of the world around us.”
The Forbes story (which is promoted on an awesome all-female cover) is part of package that include the publication’s annual Midas List, an annual ranking of top VCs. The list is a great illustration about why All Raise is so essential to the future of the industry: Of the 100 investors named, only nine are female.
Want to help Lee and the rest of the All Raise crew? Here’s what they ask: 1. Amplify, participate in, and share the All Raise mission. 2. Help them find a few key full-time hires to lead our efforts and build our community. 3. They’re looking for sponsors, donors, and partners to support our efforts. Read more about that here:
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Our thoughts are with YouTube. A woman named Nasim Najafi Aghdam opened fire at YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters yesterday, shooting three people before killing herself. Aghdam was not a YouTube or Google employee and the motivation for the attack is still unknown. She was an active user of social media and complained in a February 2017 video that YouTube was “censoring” her videos (they have since been taken down).
• Women behind the women. We’ve all read about the surge of women running for office in the aftermath of the 2016 election. Now we’re getting a peek at the women behind the women—the female campaign managers working to propel those candidates into office. This year, 40% of the campaign managers for Democratic congressional candidates are women. For contrast, the Times cites political scientist Kelly Dittmar, who says she had to cut data on female campaign consultants from a book she wrote in 2010 “because the numbers were too small to be statistically reliable.”
• She’s no slacker. Our colleague Michal Lev-Ram has the scoop on Slack’s April Underwood, who has been promoted to the company’s first-ever chief product officer. Michal notes that the appointment, one in a series of big personnel moves for the company, is a sign that Slack is maturing—and moving closer to an IPO.
• Two seats filled at StyleSeat. Meanwhile, Kirsten Korosec has the exclusive on two new appointments to the board of StyleSeat: former Uber CEO—and current City Storage Systems CEO—Travis Kalanick and Minted co-founder Melissa Kim. StyleSeat, co-founded and led by Melody McCloskey, is an online platform that manages scheduling, appointment reminders, and payments for the beauty industry.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Oath has named Joanna Lambert GM of Finance and Tech.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Baldet makes a break. Amber Baldet, a JPMorgan Chase executive who leads the bank’s blockchain team—and who appeared on Fortune‘s 40 Under 40 last year—is leaving the bank to start a business of her own. She has yet to reveal any details about her new venture. Christine Moy, a senior product manager at JPMorgan, is set to assume Baldet’s role at the helm of the blockchain group.
• You can’t make it up. A new study recently published in the journal Perception finds that people wearing heavy makeup looked less like a strong “leader” to test subjects (the study was inconclusive on the effects of more scaled back makeup). It’s interesting—actually, make that frustrating—to think about this research in relation to earlier studies (like this one) that found that women wearing makeup, including a “glamorous” look, are considered more competent by observers. Why can’t we be judged by what’s in our heads rather than what’s on our faces?
• Banking on fair pay. Four former Goldman Sachs employees have won the right to lead a class-action lawsuit over sexual discrimination, more than seven years after two of them—Christina Chen-Oster and Shanna Orlich—accused the bank of “systemically” favoring men over women.
• Take ’em to school. Seiko Noda, Japan’s internal affairs minister and a longshot candidate to replace PM Shinzo Abe, has started a first-of-its-kind school for female politicians.
ON MY RADAR
Inside Disney and Pixar: The debate over John Lasseter’s return
Inside Tiffany Trump’s strained relationship with her dad
Mike Isabella’s restaurants used nondisclosure agreements to silence sexual harassment accounts, lawsuit alleges
