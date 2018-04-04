YouTube Shooting, All Raise, Midas List: Broadsheet April 4

• Raising us up. Forbes has the backstory on how Cowboy Ventures’ Aileen Lee organized All Raise, a group of 36 of the most powerful women in venture capital, who are committed to doubling the percentage of women in VC partner roles over the next ten years and increasing total VC funding to female founders from 15% to 25% in five years.

In a Medium post, Lee puts it this way: “Our mission is simple — to accelerate the success of female funders and founders. We believe that by improving the success of women in the venture-backed tech ecosystem, we can build a more accessible community that reflects the diversity of the world around us.”

The Forbes story (which is promoted on an awesome all-female cover) is part of package that include the publication’s annual Midas List, an annual ranking of top VCs. The list is a great illustration about why All Raise is so essential to the future of the industry: Of the 100 investors named, only nine are female.

Want to help Lee and the rest of the All Raise crew? Here’s what they ask: 1. Amplify, participate in, and share the All Raise mission. 2. Help them find a few key full-time hires to lead our efforts and build our community. 3. They’re looking for sponsors, donors, and partners to support our efforts. Read more about that here:

