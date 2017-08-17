31
Amber Baldet, 35
Executive director and blockchain program lead, J.P. Morgan
Baldet is here to smash any preconceptions you might have had about the banking industry. She leads the team at J.P. Morgan that’s developing Quorum, one of the most exciting corporate blockchain projects around. The open-source code is based on Ethereum (see entry No. 10), and is designed to cater to big-business’s needs — like scale, performance, and privacy. A regular at hacker conferences, Baldet handily bridges the divide between Wall Street and the crypto set.
