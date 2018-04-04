Term Sheet -- Wednesday April 4

Jeff Fagnan believes that if you’re a startup founder, you have a social responsibility to become an angel investor — whether you want to or not. “We feel like if someone helped you, you need to pay it forward as well,” he told Term Sheet.

Fagnan, the founder and general partner of seed-stage venture capital firm Accomplice, is well known in the Boston startup ecosystem. The firm’s portfolio companies include AngelList, Carbon Black, DraftKings, Hopper, PillPack, Veracode, and Zoopla.

But he recently noticed something — startup founders are typically the ones who have the best deal flow and the best access to the hottest early-stage companies. The problem is that they often lack the capital necessary to be successful angel investors. Fagnan partnered with Naval Ravikant’s AngelList and formed Spearhead, a program that gives founders a $200,000 fund so they can start investing.

Fagnan spoke with Term Sheet about founders-turned-angel investors, his time working at a SoftBank affiliate fund, and how DraftKings is faring after its failed merger with rival FanDuel. Below is an excerpted conversation. Read the full Q&A here.

You invested in DraftKings’ seed round. Last year, the company’s proposed merger with rival daily fantasy sports site FanDuel unraveled over antitrust concerns. How is DraftKings doing now, and is it true they are considering an IPO?

They’re considering a bunch of things, and right now, I think they’re focused on continuing to grow market share. That’s one where we led the initial seed investment a long time ago. We were the very first investor, and we believed before anybody else. It’s an example of entrepreneur resilience and what [DraftKings CEO] Jason Robins has done is remarkable. They’ve matured a lot, and I think you’ll see DraftKings as a public company. One hundred percent.

Soon?

I’m always wrong when I give answers about timing, so I won’t do that. [TS NOTE: Robins recently said an IPO won’t happen “for at least a couple of years.”]

You recently announced Spearhead, a program to fund and mentor new angel investors. What was the motivation behind turning founders into angel investors?

Naval [Ravikant] and I frequently have dinner and wine and talk about what’s going on, and then one day we had an observation. The observation was: It is not the celebrity angel investor who had the best deal flow and the best access. It was founders who wanted to back their close friends and people they felt were truly talented.

A lot of them contribute personal capital and mentorship despite the fact that they don’t have a whole lot in their bank account. So we looked at it as — the best people to be angel investors may not have the capital to be an angel investor. And we formed Spearhead to build a new subset of angel investors who don’t think of themselves as angel investors today because they don’t have the net worth. Let’s take the people who have been the most helpful with their mentorship and let’s help them get paid for that mentorship by actually being able to invest in the people they believe in the most.

You used to be a partner at Seed Capital partners, which was an early-stage SoftBank seed fund in Boston. Given your experience there, what are your thoughts on what SoftBank is doing to the tech financial landscape through its $100 billion Vision Fund?

I don’t have all that much knowledge on the Vision Fund specifically. All I can say is that Masayoshi Son and SoftBank have a history of betting big and being right. People will take pot shots at whatever they do, but when Masa says, “I’m all in,” he’s the type of person who’s truly all in. And if you look at it from a track record perspective, it’s damn impressive what they’ve pulled off. Knowing Masa and what he’s been able to do over time, I would not bet against him. I definitely think he’s shaking things up in an industry where I always appreciate anyone who comes in with a differentiated, contrarian play. I think you need that no matter what.

How will some of these macro-investing trends, such as VC firms raising mega-funds and venture-backed companies staying private longer, affect early-stage startups in the long-run?

Innovation is a continuum. The companies coming out of MIT today and the companies we’re working with that are pre-product, they’re not even going to be thought about as being players in the market for another five to seven years. It’s hard for me to look out and think of what’s the macro-economic environment in five or seven years. If I had to focus too much on that, I probably wouldn’t do a single investment right now.

Companies are definitely staying private longer. In our latest fundraise for Accomplice II, our message to our LPs was: “We invest early, we’re patient capital. We know how to deliver a multiple on investment, but this takes time.” We’ve been in projects for 10 to 12 years. We believe in not selling out early.

