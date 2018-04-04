Inspiring Google Doodle Remembers Maya Angelou on Her 90th Birthday

Alphabet’s Google on Wednesday remembered author and poet Dr. Maya Angelou on what would’ve been her 90th birthday.

Google on Wednesday published a Doodle on its search page that features an audio recording of Angelou reciting her poem Still I Rise. Several celebrities, including Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, and Martina McBride, participated in the recording by reading parts of the poem. Angelou’s son Guy Johnson also participated in the recording.

Angelou was born in 1928 as Marguerite Annie Johnson. She was sexually assaulted at the age of seven and did not speak for five years. During that period, she immersed herself in literature and poetry. In 1969, Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings earned her international acclaim and that and her subsequent works were celebrated around the globe. Angelou was the first poet to recite at a presidential inauguration for President Bill Clinton in 1992 and she earned a slew of awards and honors over the years, including a Pulitzer Prize, Presidential Medal of Freedom, and more than 50 honorary degrees.

“Maya Angelou is not what she has done or written or spoken, it’s how she did it all,” Winfrey said in a statement on Wednesday. “She moved through the world with unshakeable calm, confidence, and a fiery, fierce grace and abounding love.”

Angelou died in 2014 at the age of 86. She would have been 90 today.