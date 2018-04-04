Live-Streamed Shootings Continue to Haunt Facebook

Facebook can’t seem to get away from bad publicity.

The social media giant, already under fierce scrutiny for its handling of user data, is facing yet another negative byproduct of its technology: live-streamed shootings.

In the past week, two accidental shootings in Detroit and Houston appeared on live video streams on Instagram and Facebook, respectively. The shootings left one victim dead and another on life support.

(Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012.)

In Detroit, two teenagers were showing off money and a rifle on Instagram Live when one of them shot the other in the back of the head. The teen who pulled the trigger reportedly told the authorities that it was an accident. The victim died before paramedics arrived.

Meanwhile, in Houston, a woman was reportedly waving a gun in a parked car and accidentally shot a man sitting in the car with her. According to reports, he is now brain dead and on life support. The shooting was streamed live on Facebook.

Instagram and parent Facebook did not immediately return Fortune‘s request for comment on the shootings.

This is not the first time shootings have been broadcast live on Facebook or Instagram. Earlier this year, other shooting deaths were streamed in North Carolina and Georgia. But the incidents of the past week underscore how thorny the issue is for the social media giant, as it is seemingly impossible for Facebook to deter such tragedies from being broadcast in the first place so long as the live-streaming technology exists.

In response to past incidents, Facebook has promised to remove violent content faster, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing last year that 3,000 new employees would be hired to accelerate the take-down of content portraying murder, suicide, or other violent acts.

It is not immediately clear how long the Detroit and Houston videos were available online, but their initial broadcast points to how troublesome livestreams continue to haunt Facebook even as it fights seemingly more urgent battles elsewhere.