Jim Beam and Budweiser Are Making a Beer Together

Chances are you’re familiar with the Boilermaker, a bar order that consists of a beer and a shot of whiskey. But what if that beer and whiskey came in the same glass instead?

Budweiser and Jim Beam have teamed up to create a beer inspired by the popular order. Called Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager, the beer will be brewed with two-row barley and then aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves, Esquire reports.

The process is to give the beer a “toasty oak aroma and nutty taste, with caramel and vanilla notes.”

The limited-edition beer is set to launch in September on the 85th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition, but beforehand the brands plan to launch a “beer and a bourbon shot” promotion at bars across the country.

And the beer certainly won’t be the only bourbon barrel-aged option on the market. Craft breweries have been making barrel-aged beers for quite some time, including Budweiser-owned Goose Island, which makes an exceptionally popular Bourbon County Stout each year.

The brands’ “beer and a bourbon shot” promotion starts rolling out to bars this month.