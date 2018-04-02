Little Caesars Is Giving Out Free Pizza Today. Here's How You Can Get It

Little Caesars is giving away free pizza on Monday, April 2 after losing a March Madness bet.

The restaurant chain said it would give customers free lunch combos if a #16 seeded team defeated a #1 seeded team in the 2018 men’s college basketball tournament, which occurred when the #16 seeded University of Maryland, Baltimore County beat the #1 seeded Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 on March 16.

Now, basketball fans and pizza lovers can have lunch on Little Caesars’ dime. The promotion includes a four-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink from the Pepsi family on April 2.

To receive the free Little Caesars pizza, customers must order the lunch box no later than 1 p.m. local time on April 2. The promotion begins at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

Each family is eligible for one lunch combo. The offer, which does not include any substitutions or custom orders, is available at all participating Little Caesars locations in all 50 states and Washington D.C.