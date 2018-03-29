If David Hogg has anything to do with it, Fox News host Laura Ingraham may soon be wanting for advertisers.

The Parkland school shooting survivor, who’s become an outspoken advocate against gun violence since the February massacre, called on his more than 595,000 Twitter followers late Wednesday to help start an advertising boycott of Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle. Hogg’s tweet listed Ingraham’s top 12 advertisers, asking followers to contact the companies and encourage them to cease advertising during the Fox show.

Hogg’s call for action against Ingraham came in response to an earlier tweet by the host in which she ridiculed the high school student. She shared a Daily Wire story about Hogg’s rejection from a number of colleges, writing, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it.”

Hogg’s targeting of Ingraham’s advertisers mimics earlier campaigns that sought to pressure advertising boycotts of other Fox news hosts Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly. After Hannity reportedly propagated a conspiracy theory about a murdered DNC staffer, the host lost at least five advertisers.

And following allegations of sexual harassment, as many as 44 companies pulled their ads from O’Reilly’s show in the lead-up to Fox’s decision to force him off the network.

It is not immediately clear whether Hogg’s campaign has successfully led companies to pull their advertising from Ingraham’s show.