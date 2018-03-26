Term Sheet -- Monday, March 26

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

NEW FUND ALERT: General Catalyst raised $1.38 billion for its new fund, according to an SEC filing that was first reported by Axios’ Dan Primack. This is the firm’s largest fund ever. As I noted in Term Sheet last week, there is no shortage of capital, with Sequoia, Battery Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and of course, General Catalyst, building up their VC war chests. Still, these funds combined pale in comparison to SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund.

MAMMOTH INVESTMENT: Speaking of the Vision Fund, it looks like SoftBank is on the prowl again. The Japanese giant is looking to invest approximately $1 billion in Chinese truck-hailing company Manbang Group, according to The Wall Street Journal. Manbang, which is backed by Tencent and Jack Ma’s private equity firm, hopes to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in capital to help it expand in China’s growing logistics market. In other words, SoftBank is willing to pour an amount that’s nearly equal to General Catalyst’s entire fund into just one company. What a time to be alive.

UBER OUT: After a costly fight, Uber has agreed to merge with Southeast Asia rival Grab. Uber will get a 27.5% stake in the combined company, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join Grab’s board, 500 individuals of Uber’s staff will transition to Grab, and its customers will be shifted over to Grab’s app.

Asia has been among the most expensive and competitive regions for Uber. It has slipped behind Grab and Indonesia-based Go-Jek. Oh, and SoftBank is an investor in both Grab and Uber. The question here is — how big of a role did SoftBank play in this move?

“It was really a very independent decision by both companies. SoftBank, of course, and Masa in particular, was highly supportive of the acquisition,” Grab President Ming Maa told Reuters.

Things are getting pretty tangled as it may seem like SoftBank has invested in everything, including United States’ Uber, Singapore’s Grab, China’s Didi Chuxing, and India’s Ola. As a result, Softbank has emerged as, “the real king of ride-hailing.”

We’ll see who’s pulling the strings if Uber exits Africa. SoftBank made a statement earlier this year saying the ride-hailing giant should focus on its core markets if it wants to achieve profitability, while Uber insists it’s “very much committed” to its African operations. Read more at Fortune.