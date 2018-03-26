Adult film actress Stormy Daniels said she was threatened by a man in a parking lot five years after her alleged sexual affair with then-real estate mogul Donald Trump, speaking during an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday.

It was 2011, and Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was on her way to a fitness class with her infant daughter in tow when she claims an unknown man approached them. The incident ultimately caused her to keep quiet for the safety of herself and her young daughter, she said.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” Daniels said in the interview.

The threat came just after Daniels had agreed to sell her story of the alleged intimate encounter with Trump for $15,000 dollars. The story was dropped.

Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, Daniels received a $130,000 payment reportedly arranged by Trump attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence.

Earlier this month, she sought to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement by claiming President Trump never signed the hush deal.

Trump’s attorneys have denied the allegations.