A Rose Gold iPhone X May Be Coming

If you’ve been hoping for a rose gold iPhone X, your dreams may be coming true.

Apple plans to introduce a rose gold version of the high-end phone, according to Japanese tech blog Mac Otakara, to go with the existing and relatively monochromatic palette of options: silver and space gray.

The site didn’t name a source for the rumor, but the information mirrors an identical report from last week by well-known Apple leak recipient Ben Geskin. He tweeted an image of a rose gold version of the phone and said that the device was “in production,” Mac Rumors reports.

Apple introduced the iPhone X, which starts at $999, in November of 2017 as its top-of-the-line smartphone. But some analysts say it hasn’t been as big a seller as anticipated thanks to its high price tag, and perhaps an additional color will help increase its appeal.

D21A – “Blush Gold” iPhone in production. pic.twitter.com/l2xGYIYsCh — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 19, 2018

Apple is holding a press event this week in Chicago where it is expected to announce a new version of the MacBook Air laptop as well as a new lower-cost version of the iPad.