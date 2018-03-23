Spice Girls Plan to Reunite for Upcoming Animated Movie

So, tell them what you want, what you really, really want…

A tour? That’s still not happening, but the Spice Girls are planning to reunite for an animated superhero-themed movie that’s being shopped to production studios now. Variety reports all five members of the group have signed off on their likenesses to be used in the film and will voice their characters.

It’s not the first time Victoria Beckham (“Posh Spice”), Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”), Emma Bunton (“Baby Spice”), Melanie Chisholm (“Sporty Spice”) and Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”) have brought their alter egos to the big screen. (Who can forget 1997’s Spiceworld?) It’s not, though, what fans have been hollering for.

Whispers have been circulating for a while that the group was contemplating a tour. Those rumors gained steam in February when the group shared a post on social media – the first time the five have been photographed together since 2012.

Despite fans saying they’ll be there should the tour come together, there has been resistance to the idea from Beckham and Chisholm in the past.

“It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time say, ‘That was great,’” Beckham said on British chat show This Morning last year.

Fans remain optimistic, saying they’ll never give up on the good times.