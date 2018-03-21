Apple's Siri Is Hitting the Road With Tesla Model 3

Tesla’s Model 3 now talks to Apple’s Siri.

In a software update to the Tesla iOS app on Tuesday, the electric car maker revealed that the Model 3 can now work with Apple’s virtual personal assistant, according to Electrek. With Siri’s help, users can ask whether their Model 3 is locked and where it might be located. Siri can also be told to honk the horn, lock the doors, and perform other basic functions. According to the report, a variety of functions are still not available, including the ability to adjust climate control settings and turn on valet mode.

Apple and Tesla have a contentious relationship, due in no small part to the iPhone maker’s ambitions in the self-driving car business. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone so far as to call Apple “Tesla’s Graveyard” in reference to the tech giant poaching some of his company’s engineers for car technology.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter



Adding Siri support to the Model 3 isn’t the result of any new partnership between the companies. Instead, Tesla is simply offering the option for iPhone users (aapl) to bark out their commands to the vehicle instead of interact with the Tesla app. Other third-party app developers also offer Siri integration.

This is the third Tesla vehicle to come with Siri support. Back in November, Tesla (tsla) added the ability to control the Model S and Model X with help from Apple’s virtual assistant.