Gun laws vs. gun crimes



The U.S. has enacted almost no new federal restrictions on gun ownership in more than a decade. As a result, it largely falls to states to police the spread of firearms—or not. To gauge the impact of such laws, Fortune plotted the number of gun provisions in each state, using research by the State Firearm Laws project, against each state’s gun homicides, using Gun Violence Archive statistics. Correlation does not equal causation, but the revealed trend is striking: States with more gun provisions consistently see fewer gun deaths.

Click here if you can’t see the chart.

States are (slowly) adding regulation

Most, but not all, U.S. states have enacted their own firearm-related laws over the past 25 years. The number of firearm-related provisions has risen by more than 50% since 1991. However, the increase is largely concentrated in a few states like California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Others (like Alabama and Tennessee) repealed more rules than they enacted.