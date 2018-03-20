Facebook Flurry, Aramco IPO-No, China Tariffs: CEO Daily for March 20, 2018

Good morning. Andrew Nusca here, filling in for Alan.

For an industry as vast and complex as healthcare, the executives who spoke at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health conference on Monday were surprisingly focused on the individual.

I heard it in Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini’s opening conversation with Fortune editor-in-chief Cliff Leaf. “People never describe themselves as a disease,” Bertolini said. “But they may have limitations because of their disease.” Approach a condition from the position of “Tell me what’s bothering you” rather than “Tell me what you have,” Bertolini said, and you might convince a patient to hand over personal data in pursuit of a solution to what ultimately irks them. Not a bad strategy for a $69 billion health insurer.

I heard it at a luncheon that was focused on the issues with the drug development pipeline. It’s not technology or regulation or any complex system that is blocking more aggressive drug development in the almost half a trillion-dollar U.S. pharmaceutical industry, health executives in the room seemed to agree. It is simply an ingrained culture of conservatism. “You need to fail fast,” said Lesley Stolz of Johnson & Johnson. “But a lot of researchers are not incentivized to fail fast.”

And I certainly heard it in business strategist Tony Robbins’ stellar conversation with Dr. David Agus that closed the evening. Robbins made clear that he is an avowed technologist, yet one of the many themes he discussed was decidedly analog: how important it is to carry yourself in a way that encourages positive behavior. Want to stay depressed? Keep your shoulders slumped and your voice quiet and your breathing shallow. “Most people try to change the mind,” Robbins said, by telling themselves to be happier. “But when you change the body radically, you change the biochemistry, the state changes, and you make a shift.” (Watch the entire session here.)

At a time when macro forces seem to dominate our interconnected world today—the shifting impact of trade between nations, the ripple effects of digital disinformation, the scourge of sexual harassment in the corporate world—I found the scale of the conversation to be refreshing, if not empowering. Amid great change, perhaps we all have a little more control than we give ourselves credit for.

Speaking of sexual harassment: If you haven’t yet read Kristen Bellstrom and Beth Kowitt’s extraordinary report for Fortune on Michael Ferro, the former chairman of the company that publishes the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, and New York Daily News, among many other American newspapers, set aside the time. It’s well worth your attention.

