Do you ever have a day when it becomes increasingly apparent you should have stayed in bed?

The tech and media industry, were it a person, had such a day Monday. Three items stand out:

* The world piled on Facebook—first we build ‘em up, then we knock ‘em down—given the revelations of loose controls abused by dark-arts political consultants and a shockingly tone deaf and defensive response. This isn’t just a bunch of media whining anymore. Facebook’s shares plunged nearly 7% and dragged down the rest of tech, and perhaps the market, with them. The fear is legitimate. If enough consumers become disgusted with Facebook’s practices they’ll move on to the next fad. Already Facebook’s user numbers look shaky, causing a significant revision of expected performance by investors. Late in the day The New York Times reported that a senior Facebook executive has bolted over disagreements about the right amount of transparency.

* Tragedy struck in Tempe, Ariz., where a self-driving Uber car with a human behind the wheel but in autonomous mode struck and killed a pedestrian walking her bike. Uber immediately suspended self-driving experiments in four cities. One death doesn’t condemn the self-driving trend; there’ll be more than 35,000 auto-related deaths involving human drivers in the U.S. this year. And everyone who has studied this topic carefully agrees self-driving cars will reduce fatalities because it’s not like people are so great at this driving thing. But none of that minimizes how creepy it is to think we could be struck down by a robot whose sensor malfunctioned.

* Entrepreneur Michael Ferro, once head of the disastrously named media company Tronc, “retired” Monday morning, with a spokesman telling media outlets he wanted to go out at the top of his game. What Ferro’s peeps neglected to mention was that last week Fortune’s Kristen Bellstrom and Beth Kowitt contacted Ferro to check facts for an article they published Monday afternoon about two women who accused Ferro of horribly inappropriate behavior. The article is meticulously reported and deeply disturbing. Ferro didn’t challenge anything in it.