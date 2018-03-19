Weinstein Co., the troubled movie company that failed in the wake of sexual harassment claims against co-founder Harvey Weinstein, filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell its entertainment assets.

Under a deal the company announced in a statement Monday, Weinstein will sell itself to an affiliate of Dallas-based Lantern Capital Partners.

The film studio, founded in 2005 by Weinstein and his brother Bob, sought protection in Wilmington, Delaware, listing as much as $1 billion in debt and $1 billion in assets. Weinstein was fired from the company, and has denied non-consensual sex.