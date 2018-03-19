The Weinstein Company Has Filed for Bankruptcy
Harvey Weinstein at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on on May 19, 2017. The Weinstein Company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on March 19, 2018.
Jacopo Raule—GC Images/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
11:40 PM EDT

Weinstein Co., the troubled movie company that failed in the wake of sexual harassment claims against co-founder Harvey Weinstein, filed for bankruptcy with plans to sell its entertainment assets.

Under a deal the company announced in a statement Monday, Weinstein will sell itself to an affiliate of Dallas-based Lantern Capital Partners.

The film studio, founded in 2005 by Weinstein and his brother Bob, sought protection in Wilmington, Delaware, listing as much as $1 billion in debt and $1 billion in assets. Weinstein was fired from the company, and has denied non-consensual sex.

