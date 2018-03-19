Google Pay Now Works For Las Vegas Monorail Tickets

Starting today, Las Vegas Monorail riders will be able to use their mobile phone as their ticket.

The transit service is the first to allow riders to use Google Pay, Google’s payments app earlier this year, to get on and off.

To use the service, riders must first buy a transit ticket or daily pass from the Monorail’s website and then save it to Google Pay. Riders can then hold their phones near an electronic reader at the monorail’s turnstiles as if it were a ticket.

In addition to letting riders on the monorail, the Google Pay app will also show their ride history as well as where the nearest monorail station is located.

As public transportation services go, the Las Vegas Monorail is a pretty small one. It only has seven stops, and takes 15 minutes to travel from one end of it to the other near the Las Vegas Strip.

Google says it plans to roll the feature out to more cities soon, although the company did not specify where. Google Pay is already widely accepted at retailers such as McDonald’s, Walgreens, and Whole Foods.

Apple Pay does not currently work with the Las Vegas Monorail system but is available for Chicago’s Ventra system, Portland’s TriMet, and Salt Lake City’s Utah Transit Authority.