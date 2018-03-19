Goldman Sachs Pay Gap, Steven Cohen's Investment Firm: Broadsheet March 19

• Who gets the krona? A group of Swedish academics used interview data to study how venture capitalists from two Swedish government organizations used notions of gender in their assessments of applications by 126 entrepreneurs (43% women and 57% men). They found that the female entrepreneurs were tagged with four major stereotypes—all of which, I suspect, will resonate with you even if you’re not Swedish or an entrepreneur. The investors’ comments about the businesses revealed that they believe women are more risk-averse, have less interest in really growing their companies, lack the skills to scale, and that women’s companies underperform compared to men’s.

The researchers then went on to assess the performance of the 126 entrepreneurs, finding that—surprise, surprise!—”none of the beliefs VCs expressed about female versus male entrepreneurs could be backed up by data related to how ventures actually performed.”

While the results of this study might not shock you, perhaps you know someone who still holds some of these beliefs, which, as the researchers put it, “have no basis in fact.” May I suggest you forward this story their way?

Harvard Business Review