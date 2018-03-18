Lithium-Silicon Batteries Could Give Your Phone 30% More Power

A new battery technology could increase the power packed into phones, cars, and smartwatches by 30% or more within the next few years. The new lithium-silicon batteries, nearing production-ready status thanks to startups including Sila Technologies and Angstron Materials, will leapfrog marginal improvements in existing lithium-ion batteries.

Recent promises of breakthrough battery technology have often amounted to little, but veteran Wall Street Journal tech reporter Christopher Mims believes lithium-silicon is the real thing. So do BMW, Intel, and Qualcomm, all of of which are backing the development of the new batteries.

The core innovation is building anodes, one of the main components of any battery, primarily from silicon. Silicon anodes hold more power than today’s graphite-based versions, but are often delicate or short-lived in real-world applications. Sila Technologies has built prototypes that solve the problem by using silicon and graphene nanoparticles to make the technology more durable, and says its design can store 20% to 40% more energy than today’s lithium-ions. Several startups are competing to build the best lithium-silicon batteries, though, and one —Enovix, backed by Intel and Qualcomm — says its approach could pack as much as 50% more energy into a smartphone.

One of the major battery suppliers for both Apple and Samsung is Amperex Technology, which has a strategic investment partnership with Sila. That could point to much more long-lasting mobile devices on the way. The new batteries, Amperex Chief Operating Officer Joe Kit Chu Lam told the Journal, will probably be announced in a consumer device within the next two years. BMW also says it aims to incorporate the technology in an electric car by 2023, increasing power capacity by 10% to 15% over lithium-ion batteries.