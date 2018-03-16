Nike, Sanctions, Qualcomm and McMaster: CEO Daily for March 16, 2018

Good morning.

My, how the mighty fall. I wasn’t halfway through The Hollywood Reporter’s extraordinary interview with former ESPN chief John Skipper about his abrupt resignation from Disney after 27 years (a teaser, if I may: “cocaine extortion plot”) when news of yet another executive departure broke.

Trevor Edwards was supposed to be one of the Nike leaders in line to take longtime CEO Mark Parker’s job by 2020, when Parker turns 65. Until yesterday, that is. The athletic apparel colossus revealed Thursday that brand president Edwards, 55, will hang up his sneakers in August and Parker will extend his tenure beyond his 65th birthday. In a memo announcing Edwards’ retirement, Parker disclosed that Nike had received reports of “behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment.” He declined to cite specifics and did not link the complaints to Edwards.

The need for a “sharper focus” on culture is not a good look, as they say, for the Beaverton, Ore., company. Nike is one of the most iconic brands in business and a fixture on our World’s Most Admired Companies list. For good reason: It’s creative, it’s digital, it innovates at scale, and it is more inclusive than most companies its size. (I’m a fan of the “EQUALITY.” tees on sale at its boutiques.) But it’s clear that it’s not just bratty tech companies that suffer from a less-than-winning working environment. Corporate culture, even an exemplary one, needs tending. (Or in Parker’s parlance: “There is no finish line.”) Especially with 74,000 employees.

Today’s news below.