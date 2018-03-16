Great move. People in wheelchairs will get accessible routing information with a new feature of Google Maps. The wheelchair-friendly routes are available starting with six major metropolitan areas worldwide: Boston, New York, London, Tokyo, Mexico City, and Sydney. “We’re looking forward to working with additional transit agencies in the coming months to bring more wheelchair accessible routes,” product manager Rio Akasaka said.

Check my math. An internal review of racial and gender pay disparities at Google found almost no statistically significant gaps, though with one caveat. Of 63,000 employees analyzed, only 228 people required raises to eliminate improper gaps, the company said. But, disclosing more than other tech companies, Google said that it couldn’t analyze pay of about 7,000 workers with statistical certainty (for example, if a group of 30 comparable people had fewer than five men or five women). That meant pay for everyone at the level of senior vice president and above was left out.

Rebranding. Sticking with news from the search giant, Google also announced that it was renaming its smartwatch software Wear OS instead of Android Wear. The change is meant to signal that Google-powered smartwatches are compatible with iPhones as well as Android phones, as Dennis Troper, who runs the effort, explains in a revealing interview with Wareable.

Zap it to me. One knock on using bitcoin for actual, you know, buying and selling stuff, is that its underlying transaction processing network can get slow at busy times. On Thursday, supporters of the leading digital currency introduced new software, dubbed the Lightning Network, in an effort to speed things up. “It feels like we’re right on the edge of mass cryptocurrency adoption,” declares Elizabeth Stark, CEO of one of the firms behind the tech, Lightning Labs.

Zap it to me, part II. Not enough cryptocurrency news for you? Well, the company behind free stock trading app Robinhood (which added free digital currency trading recently) raised $350 million of new private capital at a valuation of over $5 billion.

Misunderstandings can hurt. The most famous retailer from the great state of Maine, L.L. Bean, has cancelled a buzzword-filled project that would have put sensors in boots and coats and reported data back via the Ethereum blockchain. The outdoor clothing chain said media coverage mischaracterized the test by suggesting customers would be tracked. “Pioneering technology companies are often misunderstood,” the sensor supplier, Loomia, said in a statement.

Not funny at all. More PR troubles for Snap, as superstar singer Rihanna blasted the messaging service for running an ad asking whether users wanted to slap her or punch Chris Brown. “I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!” the singer, who was assaulted by Brown when they were dating in 2009, wrote in an Instagram post. Snap’s stock price fell 4%.

The whole story. Speaking of news making singers, writer and musician Claire L. Evans has a new book looking at the history of women who helped create the Internet. She’s interviewed by Forbes about the book, which is called Broad Band The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet.

(Happy Friday, from Aaron. Source of yesterday’s headline quotations? Famed Irish author James Joyce.)