After months of waiting, Nest’s Hello video doorbell is coming to a front door near you.

Alphabet’s Nest on Thursday announced that the Nest Hello is now available for order on the company’s website. The device, which costs $229, is a video doorbell designed to compete with Ring’s video doorbell. It comes with HD video streaming, so users can see what’s happening out the front door at any time, as well as the ability to hold a dialogue with help from its built-in microphone and speaker.

Nest unveiled the Hello in September. The company has built its name in the smart home business with its smart thermostat. In September, however, Nest indicated that it would expand its horizons in the smart home market with a variety of new products. In addition to the video doorbell, Nest unveiled a home security system called Nest Secure. The company also said that it would offer an outdoor camera called the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. Both of those products are available now. The Nest Cam costs $349 and the Nest Secure starts at $499.

The Nest Hello is the last of the bunch to hit store shelves.

According to Nest, the Hello needs to be hardwired to your house, so removing your existing doorbell and replacing it with the Hello will require some know-how. Once it’s installed, the Nest Hello feeds live-streaming video and cloud-stored video to a Nest app on an iPhone or Android-based smartphone. Users can also communicate with people at the door by speaking into their phones. The audio will then be played on the Nest Hello and visitors can respond.

Additionally, Nest’s video doorbell is capable of identifying people and alerting users to when a friend or family member is at the door. It’s also possible to set the Nest Hello to record all day and store all of that video footage in Nest’s cloud storage service.

Nest Hello is available on Nest’s official website. Users can also buy the video doorbell at participating retailers, including Best Buy.