Theranos, Kudlow, Unilever: CEO Daily for March 15, 2018

Good morning. Andrew Nusca here, filling in for Alan.

It’s not every day that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission steals the limelight from the country’s colorful chief executive. Yet that’s precisely what happened on Wednesday when the federal agency announced that it had reached a settlement with Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes over charges that the company raised more than $700 million from investors while allegedly deceiving them about the capabilities of its blood-testing technology.

The deal forces Holmes to give up voting control of the 15-year-old company she founded, compels her to pay a $500,000 penalty, and bans her from being an officer or director of any public company for 10 years. Though Theranos neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing, the settlement is an astounding rebuke for a 34-year-old college dropout described by some as “Silicon Valley’s first female billionaire startup founder.” (On paper, of course.) It’s also a distressing setback for perennially underfunded female founders who run their businesses the right way.

Much ink has been spilled about Theranos over the last four years, including by this publication. But the SEC may have said it best in a statement following the settlement: “Innovators who seek to revolutionize and disrupt an industry must tell investors the truth about what their technology can do today, not just what they hope it might do someday.” In other words, the fake it ‘till you make it playbook simply won’t fly—especially when you’re toying with customers’ bodily fluids.

A silver lining: The Theranos debacle seems to have prompted more venture capitalists to demand peer-reviewed studies before investing in biotech companies. (It’s worth remembering that Silicon Valley’s top firms did their due diligence on Theranos and passed. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who served on the Theranos board, not so much.) That’s good. Healthcare needs more bureaucracy-busting ideas than ever before. Just, you know, real ones. (Subscribe to our Brainstorm Health newsletter to stay apprised.)

More news below.