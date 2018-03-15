These Are the Best Jobs in America, According to Indeed

The results are in, and this year’s best jobs may look a little different from years past.

Job search site Indeed has crunched the numbers to help identify the jobs workers love most. In particular, the site focused on salary, looking at jobs that have a baseline salary of $75,000, and abundance of opportunity—positions whose listings have seen the most growth on the Indeed site since 2014.

As is to be expected, tech jobs performed well, but this year’s list saw some industry diversity. The No. 1 spot for 2018 went to commercial project manager, which landed at No. 19 last year. According to Indeed’s findings, commercial project managers, who are responsible for developing and overseeing profitable projects and contracts from inception to completion, earn an average base salary of $81,023. Job postings for these roles have grown 277% in the last three years.

Full stack developer, the No. 1 job in 2017, came in at No. 2 this year. Computer vision engineer, machine learning engineer, and preconstruction manager rounded out the top five.

Indeed's list of best jobs of 2018.

Preconstruction manager, the individual responsible for planning a construction project prior to its start, is a newcomer to the list. In fact, 16 jobs are new entries on 2018’s ranking. They draw from a range of industries, including construction and healthcare.