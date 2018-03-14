Amazon Alexa Can Now Get You Breakfast at Midnight With Denny's On-Demand

If you’re hungry for some pancakes, Amazon’s Alexa has your back.

The restaurant chain Denny’s announced on Wednesday that you can now use Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant to order food through its Denny’s On Demand service. Those who use Amazon’s Alexa on a variety of devices, including the company’s line of smart home Echo devices, can enable the feature for free. Users can then input their Denny’s on Demand account and payment information through the Alexa “skill” and place an order.

Once it’s all set up, users can activate Alexa on an Echo and speak their orders of pancakes, eggs, and anything else they want from Denny’s. Payments will be processed automatically and their orders will be sent to a local Denny’s restaurant. Amazon’s Alexa will alert users to an estimated time when their Denny’s order will be available for pickup.

Denny’s launched its Denny’s on Demand service last year to boost its digital ordering. Through the service, diners can boot up the Denny’s app to find local restaurants and place orders. All payments can be made through the app, allowing users to simply walk into a restaurant and pick up their food. In a statement on Wednesday, Denny’s said that it’s registered more than 1.3 million orders since Denny’s on Demand’s launch last May.

By launching a new Amazon Alexa skill, Denny’s on Demand is now available to Echo owners in addition to those on a smartphone and tablet. And Denny’s said that users can order via Alexa day and night. The restaurant chain cautioned, however, that the service is available only at participating Denny’s locations. It didn’t list which locations are currently offering the service.