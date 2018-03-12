What Donald Trump Is Doing on His First Trip to California As President

President Trump is Golden State-bound.

On Tuesday, Trump will be making his first trip to California since assuming the presidency in January 2017. He is the first sitting president since Eisenhower not to visit California, the world’s sixth largest economy, during their first year in office.

During his visit, Trump will first go to San Diego, where he plans to personally inspect eight border wall prototypes. He will then visit Miramar Air Station, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech to all five branches of the military. Finally, Trump will head up to Los Angeles to attend a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills. According to Politico, tickets for the event will cost up to $250,000.

Rocky relationship

Trump’s relationship with the Golden State has been rocky at best, and his reception may not be as warm as the one he received in his recent Pennsylvania campaign rally.

He has committed to fighting the state’s position on illegal immigrants, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he will be suing the state over this sanctuary status last week. This move has increased tensions between the Trump administration and Gov. Jerry Brown, who accused Trump of “declaring war” on California.

Some residents in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas reportedly plan to protest Trump’s visit.