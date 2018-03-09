Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their Own Royal Wedding Beer

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19. On tap will be the couple’s own beer, made from barley grown on Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor farm and a blend of British and American hops.

The Prince and Markle’s brew is being made by Windsor & Eton Brewery, a roughly a 5-minute walk from St. George’s Chapel and Windsor Castle where the nuptials will take place.

The idea behind the brew was to make something that combines the Prince and Markle’s backgrounds. So, you get American hops for Markle and English hops for the Prince as well as champagne yeast as a nod to the celebration. The beer’s name: Harry & Meghan’s Windsor Knot.

The beer is expected to go on sale starting March 28th at the Royal Farm Shop in Windsor. It will also be available on draft at pubs in London and Windsor before the wedding.