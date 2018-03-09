These Are the Brands Millennials Are Emotionally Attached To

In a measure of the average millennial’s emotional attachment to brands, Apple reigns supreme.

MBLM, a company that calls itself the “Brand Intimacy Agency,” recently analyzed more than 54,000 brand evaluations from 6,000 consumers. In its study, which spans 15 industries, the company found that Apple has attracted the strongest emotional bond with millennials. Disney ranked as the second most intimate brand for millennials, followed by YouTube, according to the company.

When MBLM dug into the data and broke it out by age groups, it found that people between the ages of 18 and 24 (not considered millennials by this survey) still voted Apple as the brand they’re most emotionally bonded with. It was followed by Amazon, YouTube, PlayStation, and Starbucks.

MBLM’s study is an annual report that looks solely at the emotional bond consumers have with companies. Brand intimacy, as the company calls it, “leverages and strengthens the emotional bonds between a person and a brand,” which could ultimately lead to strong sales and brand loyalty. In fact, MBLM said in a statement last year when it released its 2017 findings that the most intimately connected brands generate billions more in revenue and profits compared to those that have less of an intimate connection with customers.

Regardless, not much has changed in a year. When MBLM released its findings for the 2017 intimacy report, Apple was at the top. At the time, it was followed by Disney and Amazon.

MBLM’s full findings on brand intimacy will be released on Mar. 13.